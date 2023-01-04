Hyderabad: Cybercriminals have extorted Rs 18 lakhs from a woman by threatening her with a fake drugs case in Hyderabad, officials said. According to Rachakonda Cybercrime police, the victim woman from LB Nagar in Hyderabad is working as a software engineer in an IT company. Last month, she received a phone call from a cybercriminal posing as a customs official.

The accused told her that there were drugs in the parcel that came in her name and a case is being registered. After a few minutes, he called the woman again and suggested that in order to remove her name from the FIR, she should talk to the CBI officials and make a secret agreement. Later, another person called the young woman from another number while impersonating a CBI official.

Also read: Fraudsters dupe people of Rs 200 crore on pretext of crypto investment in Hyderabad

He sent an ID card with the name of the CBI officer and an agreement document to the woman's WhatsApp. The victim who was already scared sent Rs 5 lahks in two installments. Meanwhile, the bank temporarily blocked the account of the woman as her transactions were suspicious. As it was not possible to send the money, the cyber criminals unblocked the account of the young woman by hacking and stole an additional Rs 13 lakhs.

A total of Rs 18 lakhs was paid within six hours. The woman lodged a complaint with the Rachakonda Cybercrime Police after being asked to send more money. Based on her complaint a case was registered.