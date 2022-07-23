Hyderabad: Cyberabad gets the maximum number of road accidents cases in the entire state and it is a matter of concern how we can both reduce the number of accidents and also provide speedy treatment to the victims," Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra said on Satuday , while he launched a dedicated centre to address the growing challenge of severe accidents involving multiple organs.

"We have been at the top in terms of enforcement of law and making sure that as many possibilities of accidents resulting from drunk driving, over speeding, etc., are avoided but still we need to create lot of awareness among people. A combined effort from healthcare and administrative departments would be required to tackle this challenge," Stephen said.

"Having an advanced facility in the near-by vicinity would certainly help in reducing the fatality rate but we need to aggressively work on preventing accidents in the first place,” the top cop was quoted as saying in a statement from the Advanced Trauma and Emergency Centre.

“As the advancement of road infrastructure is leading to more prosperous economy for the state, one of the key challenge is also the increasing number of fatal road accidents. When an accident happens, irrespective of whether it is small or big, there can be multiple organs involved," AIG Hospitals Chairman Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy said.

"Even a simple fall from an office chair can lead to brain damage along with bone fractures. Therefore, it is extremely important to address accident cases immediately in the shortest possible time and under a multidisciplinary medical team which can offer optimum treatment,” the doctor added.

Nageshwar further added that “we need to overcome the bystander apathy which refrains us to offer help to victims when required and realize that time is the most crucial aspect when it comes to saving lives in accident cases. With basic training and awareness, we can save thousands of lives enabling the victims to stabilize and reach a medical facility in the shortest time possible.”