Hyderabad: Telangana Cyber cell has arrested 11 thugs including four women from Noida and Delhi. They allegedly duped a woman on the pretext of redeeming reward points of the credit card of a bank. They called up the victim saying they were from the SBI head office and convinced her on the pretext of redeeming reward points.

As per the police complaint, a woman resident of Kanchanbagh, Hyderabad City received a call on May 11 from 8953676652. Caller claimed to be from the SBI Credit Card division and offered to redeem reward points into cash. The victim patiently listened and followed their instructions. She also revealed the OTP received on her phone. In three transactions, she lost Rs 1 lakh.

Initial probe reveals that the accused are involved in 18 cases across Telangana state and 101 crimes all over India. The public is advised not to believe in such luring messages in the name of reward points and never reveal OTPs and card information to anyone. The team led by Insp Bhadramraju Ramesh, SI S Naresh and PCs Maheshwar Reddy, Md Feroz, G Mahesh, M Mahesh and Gajeshwar under the direct supervision of ACP KVM Prasad cracked the case at Noida, UP.