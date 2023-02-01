Hyderabad: Amid a rise in the use of bluetooth devices, cybercriminals are misusing the feature to hack smartphones and smartwatches putting the users' personal data at risk, officials said. Cyber Police has warned people against the newest mode of hacking known as 'blue bugging' and asked people to take the precautionary measures in this regard.

Whether it is a digital watch on the hand or an ear pod worn in the ears, the use of Bluetooth has increased significantly among every section of the society whether young or old. However, Cybercriminals are making it their weapon. As per Cyber Police officials, Bluetooth-enabled phones are being targeted with the latest mode of hacking known as 'blue bugging', which is on the rise.

Cyber police has said that cases related to cyber bugging are being registered all over the country. Usually, cybercriminals hack the phone by sending links and software through messages to the users. Clicking on the links exposes the device to blue bugging. In other instances, the cyber criminals are hacking smartphones of people at public places by sending a request through Bluetooth within a range of 10 meters.

Also read: Shopping ahead of new year? Beware of cyber criminals, fake websites

They change their Bluetooth name to the company name of the phone and other gadgets used by the targets and send a request to connect. Once people pair the devices, a type of malware is secretly sent to the users' phones without receiving any messages. The cybercriminals thus take complete control of the phone.

By sending malware, they steal contacts, photos, and other important information and resort to threats. These unethical methods are widely used in foreign countries. Cyber police has asked people to take the precautionary measures to prevent such attacks. Cyber experts have said that Bluetooth should be turned off unless necessary when in public places.

Unrecognized devices and strangers should not respond to pairing requests sent via Bluetooth, they said. It is also recommended to unpair with Bluetooth devices when not required. Besides, do not use free Wi-Fi in bus stands, railway stations, and public areas. Also, fluctuations in data should be observed while a VPN is also recommended for added security.

G. Sridhar, Cyberabad Cybercrime ACP said that Cybercriminals are constantly looking for new avenues. “In the context of the significant increase in the use of Bluetooth, criminals are taking this as an opportunity and committing blue-bugging. Even if we do not have such cases, people need to be alert,'' he said.