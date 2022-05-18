Telangana: Kerala MP Binoy Viswam along with other leaders were detained in Hanamkonda. Communist Party of India (CPI) leaders had gone to visit Gundla Singaram and Cheruvu areas, the suburbs of Hanamkonda to support poor people who lost their homes as police demolished their huts. When MP Binoy along with CPI leaders started from Haritha Hotel, the police stopped them.

The leaders sat on the floor and protested for some time. During the protest, there was an argument between CPI leaders and the police. The police arrested them including MP Binoy and had taken them to the Subedari Police Station in Hanamkonda.

Binoy questioned that the land struggle could not be stopped with illegal arrests if it was fought for the poor in a democratic manner. "The Chief Minister KCR has no right to remain in power as he has failed to fulfill the promises made to the people," said Binoy.

