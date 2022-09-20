Hyderabad (Telangana): AMPEL BioSolutions has developed 'CovGene', a new genomic test that can predict the severity of COVID-19. This new genetic test will help determine the necessary treatments to reduce the chance of hospitalization and patients would benefit from closer monitoring and advanced therapies to aid their recovery. This test developed by scientists in the United States can predict a patient's risk of developing severe COVID-19.

The scientists noted that the test has proved 90% accurate at predicting patient's outcomes for COVID-19 among patients. Alexandra Kadl, a scientist at the University of Virginia said, "We have come far in the prevention and treatment of Covid-19 in the past two years. Our study uses a gene-analysis approach to identify an immune cell signature, distinct from other respiratory illnesses, that correlates with worse outcomes."

Peter Lipsky, the co-founder of Ampel BioSolutions, who was also involved in the research, revealed that they are trying to bring CovGene to the market soon. Immune profiling helps to understand why one person may differ from another in their immune response to a virus, looking specifically at the immune markers and cells present over time.

AMPEL Biosolutions, CovGENE's developer, is seeking to partner with a diagnostic testing company to bring the approach to market as a simple PCR-based blood test. (Agency inputs)