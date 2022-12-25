Hyderabad: A construction worker was murdered following a row over Rs 400 at Hyderabad's Balanagar on Sunday. The victim, Billipuram Srinivas (35), lived on the pavement at Narsapur crossroads in Balanagar and worked as a construction worker.

According to the police, two days ago, Srinivas along with a labourer Kashiram and others did a job and were paid some amount by the person who hired them. A row erupted between them after Srinivas paid Rs 800 to Kashiram though the latter was promised Rs 1200 for doing the task.

On Sunday morning, Srinivas and Kashiram quarreled at Narsapur footpath over the issue and dispersed when the locals pacified them. “Around 10 am, when Srinivas was on the pavement, Kashiram came to him and on spotting an approaching truck, pushed the victim on the road. The truck ran over Srinivas resulting in his death,” said Inspector Balanagar, K Bhaskar. The police registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of IPC and are investigating.