Kamareddy (Telangana) : Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders & workers resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kamareddy in Telangana on Monday. Today Bharat Jodo Yatra Telangana leg will end and will enter into Maharashtra.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday resumed the Telangana leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kamareddy as the march is scheduled to conclude in the state and enter Maharashtra later in the evening.

The Telangana's leg of 'Padyatra' resumed from Fathalpur Bus Stand in the Kamareddy district this morning and plans to halt at Shekhapur. After that, the Yatra is expected to resume a public meeting from Menoor in Kamareddy around 5.00 pm, before entering Maharashtra later in the evening.

On Sunday, Bharat Jodo Yatra completed its 60 days of marching. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh posted a video on Twitter captioning, "60 days filled with love! A perfect milestone to celebrate this journey of uniting India. Many more to come."

However, the Congress Party's candidate Palvai Sravanthi lost the highly discussed, Munugode bypolls in Telangana amid the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra was present in Telangana on Sunday.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy won the Munugode bypolls in Telangana by a margin of 10,309 votes.

After completion of the foot march in southern states, Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra led by party leader Rahul Gandhi will enter Maharashtra on Monday. The yatra has already covered parts of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Now, Rahul Gandhi will enter Maharashtra on Monday evening at Madnur Naka in Degloor of Nanded district. "The Maharashtra Congress Committee has made elaborate arrangements. They are trying to get massive success in Maharashtra too.

Rahul Gandhi and other congress delegations will start the march around 10 pm with a torch and Ekta Mashal. During his 14-day journey in the State, the former Congress president will walk 381 km through 15 Assembly and six parliamentary constituencies. For massive outreach, Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar will join the yatra on November