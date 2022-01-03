Hyderabad: A study conducted on 330 volunteers at AIG Hospital says that the combination of vaccines available in our country, Covaxin and Covishield, yields good results as those have taken in first and second doses.

AIG hospital chairman Dr.Nageshwar Reddy said that the combination of vaccines enhances the antibodies response and results safe.

He said, "The study was conducted on 330 volunteers, who did not take any vaccine and were not diagnosed with Covid so far. We observed them for 60 days to know the adverse effects."

Dr. Nageshwar Reddy says, "The response of spike protein antibody increased by 4 times in volunteers who took the combination of vaccines than those who had the same type of vaccines. Combination vaccines are showing better performance on the Omicron variant. My request to ICMR is that you can take a combination of vaccines as a suggestion in booster dose which would start from January 10.'

