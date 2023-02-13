Hyderabad (Telangana): Two youth having a running feud since college days came to Panjagutta metro station at the request of a common friend to patch up their long standing rivalry. However, one of them arrived with over 15 friends and attacked the latter. A woman passer-by stopped the attack and neighbours also came to the rescue of the victim named Jayaram.

The accused, Sriram, was among 15 persons who attacked and inflicted injuries on Jayaram. The people in the vicinity immediately complained to the Panjagutta police by dialling 100. The accused tried to abduct Jayaram in a car. Meanwhile, the Panjagutta patrol police reached the spot on seeing whom the accused and his friends ran away from there.

Injured Jayaram was admitted to a hospital. He filed a complaint against the attackers at the Panjagutta police station. Police have registered a case against 15 people and are searching for the accused.

The police said that the victim Jayaram hails from Khammam district. While studying inter in Khammam, he had fights with Sriram. After that, Jayaram went to Gujarat to study engineering. Sriram also went to Gujarat the next year to study in the same college. Seeing Sriram there, Jayaram attacked with his friends over there in the engineering college.

With this, Sriram stopped studying there. He is currently studying engineering in a college in Hyderabad. Jayaram, who dropped out in the middle of his studies, is staying in a rented room in Narsingi along with his friends Kaushik and Abhilash. All these three are preparing for IELTS to go for studies abroad. When Sriram came to know that Jayaram was staying in Hyderabad, he called him and threatened him several times.

So he called Pritam, who was a friend of both of them, and told him about it. Pritam called the two to talk and patch up their differences. He invited both of them to Panjagutta metro station. Jayaram reached Panjagutta along with his two friends where the attack took place.