Mulugu (Telangana): In a strange incident the District Collector of Mulugu District in Telangana imposed a fine of Rs7,500 on a shepherd whose cattle blocked the path of his car.

District Collector Krishna Aditya was on his way when a group of cattle getting grazed by a shepherd identified as Boyini Yakaiah came over the road blocking the path of Aditya's car, official sources said. The collector honked the horn several times but the cattle remained on the road as Yakaiah got busy talking on the phone, they added.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh: University authorities bar students from ordering outside food, using room heaters

Annoyed by this behavior of the shepherd, the collector ordered his officials to impose a fine on the shepherd under charges of his cattle destroying roadside plants planted under the "Haritha Haaram" program of the state government. Fearing legal action shepherd paid the fine.