Hyderabad (Telangana): Anudeep Durishetty, the district collector of Bhadradri-Kothagudem in Telanagana, has set an example for others to follow after he chose a government hospital instead of a private hospital in the state to have his wife deliver a baby.

Durishetty was blessed with a boy baby on Wednesday and received appreciation for preferring a State-run hospital over a private facility to have his baby delivered. Among those who extended their appreciation were State Health Minister T Harish Rao and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

"Warmest Congratulations to @Collector_BDD & his wife. I hope both the mother & the child are doing well. It gives us immense pride to see how under the able leadership of CM KCR Garu, state medical infrastructure has proven to be the first choice of people," Harish Rao tweeted.

Pertinent to mention, Durishetty topped the UPSC civil services examination in his fifth attempt in 2017.

