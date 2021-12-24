Hyderabad (Telangana): Over 3.5 degrees Celcius temperature was recorded in Ginnedhari of Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district. This is the second time a low temperature has been recorded in 125 years.

The cold wave has gripped Telangana with several pockets of the state are recording low temperatures. The lowest minimum temperature recorded this year was 3 to 4 degrees in the joint Adilabad district, 8.4 degrees in Rangareddy and 9.5 degrees in Hyderabad district.

The lowest temperature recorded since 1897 was 3.5 degrees on December 27, 2017 in Adilabad. On December 17, 1897, 4.4 temperature was recorded in Nizamabad and 6.1 degrees on January 8, 1946, in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department issued a red alert in the joint Adilabad district as the temperature is likely to be decreased in the coming days.

Telangana Meteorological Department Director Nagaratna said the low-pressure area in Iran and Iraq had caused wind instability in northern India adding that the heavy snowfall in the Himalayan slopes of northern India also is a reason for the cold wave in the southern states. From there, cold winds blow towards South India, causing winters across Telangana.

The temperature varies between 3.5 and 10 degrees in various places of Telangana which will continue till December 27.