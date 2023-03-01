Adilabad (Telangana): After TRS supremo and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) converted the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) into a national party under the name Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), they have decided to contest in another state for the first time. The BRS candidates will file their nominations in the upcoming local body elections in Maharashtra.

To this extent, CM KCR held a meeting with the government whip of Adilabad district Balka Suman, MLA Jogu Ramanna, former MP Godom Nagesh, and leaders of other states on Sunday and Monday at Pragati Bhavan. He spoke to the leaders again on Tuesday night.

In these long discussions, it is known that it has been decided to contest the elections of ZP Member (ZPTC) and Panchayati Samiti Member (MPTC) in Maharashtra. It is reported that there are up to three ZPTCs and up to six MPTCs under the jurisdiction of a Panchayat Samiti, so it has been decided to contest in all places. It is known that the decision has been taken to take this election as a crucial one as the Chairman of ZP is going to be elected by ZPTCs.

BRS District Incharges

The BRS leaders from Telangana will be appointed as in-charges of districts in Maharashtra. Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna and former MP Godom Nagesh have been appointed as in-charges for the Yavatmal, Warda, and Wasim districts of Maharashtra, which are adjacent to Adilabad. Both of them have to travel to those three districts regularly.

Government Whip Balka Suman has been entrusted with the responsibilities of the Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts. Earlier it was thought that each of them should be given the responsibility of one district, but finally, they are given the responsibility of two or three districts.

DCCB chairman Addi Bhojareddy, senior party leaders Arigela Nageswar Rao and Puranam Satish from the joint district will also work for these elections. They will be assigned the responsibility of each district. After the Holi festival, BRS leaders will tour Maharashtra extensively. A special plan was chalked out to bring the village-level leaders into the party and explain the welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana to the people.