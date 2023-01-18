Khammam (Telangana): Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will address a massive BRS public meeting in Khammam in Telangana here on Wednesday. The TRS chief has been organising a series of programmes after turning his erstwhile Telangana Rashtra Samiti into BRS to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the national level.

In today's Khammam public meeting, KCR has invited Chief Ministers of non-BJP and non-Congress ruled States and also leaders of several other parties. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav & CPI General Secretary D Raja are scheduled to attend the KCR's Khammam meeting.

The KCR's public meeting is being seen as part of a relentless effort to built a strong alternative front to check the rise of the BJP ahead of the 2024 general elections. The BRS supremo's offensive against the BJP gained momentum amid the saffron brigade's continuing attempts to undermine the BRS hold ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections in Telangana.

