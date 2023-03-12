Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been admitted to AIG Hospital in Gachi Bowli of Hyderabad when he fell ill here on Sunday. The doctors, who examined him in the hospital, found that he was suffering from gastric problems. AIG Hospital Chairman Dr D Nageshwar Reddy said that gastric-related tests, including Endoscopy and CT scan, tests were conducted on him immediately. After the tests, it was found that there is a small ulcer in the stomach.

The CM's wife Shobha and daughter K Kavitha accompanied KCR to AIG Hospital. Soon, Health Minister Harish Rao, Tourism Minister Srinivas Goud, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathy Rathod, Government Whip Kaushik Reddy and others went to the hospital. Before that, Kavita went to Pragathi Bhavan to meet her father after her arrival from Delhi.

It is reported that MLC Kavitha went to Pragathi Bhavan to discuss the ED inquiry held on Saturday with theAgainstM and other leaders. In this backdrop, KCR fell ill and she accompanied him to the AIG Hospital. After learning about the CM's ill health, BRS leaders andAgainstorkers were worried. In this backdrop, the police have made arrangements in the vicinity of AIG Hospital to prevent any untoward incident.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister KCR fell ill on the same day last year due to pain in his left arm. He underwent blood tests, coronary angiogram, ECG, 2D echo, brain and spine MRI tests at Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda. After examining the reports, the doctors disclosed that he is hale and hearty.