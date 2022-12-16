Hyderabad: The body of a 10-year-old girl, who went missing after going to school on Thursday morning, was retrieved from the Ambedkar Nagar pond in Dammaiguda, a suburb of Hyderabad. Indu, who is studying in Class IV, was dropped by her father Naresh at Dammaiguda Government School on Thursday morning at 8.30 am. After that, the school staff informed Indu's parents she was not seen inside the school premises. The worried parents searched the nearby areas. However, with no result, they approached the police and a missing complaint was lodged.

Following the complaint, police reached and examined the CCTV cameras of nearby areas, which lead them up to the pond, from where the body was recovered on Friday morning. However, how the girl reached the pond, did she go there alone? Is there anyone else? questions like this are yet to be answered.

While the parents are alleging that their daughter was kidnapped and died due to police negligence in conducting a timely investigation. Parents and family members of the victim also objected to the body being handed over to them without giving the post-mortem report. following this, family members protested and halted the vehicular movement for some time.