Hyderabad: The Chief Justice of India N V Ramana has acted on a letter sent by Class 8 student P Vaishnavi and restored Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus services. Periled by the stoppage of bus services in her village, owing to the Covid pandemic, Vaishnavi found it hard to attend school. The Gungal government school student in a moving letter, brought to the notice of CJI about the high prices students need to pay for private transportation.

TSRTC MD, VC Sajjanar took to Twitter and expressed gratitude to CJI Ramana for alerting them to restore buses." TSRTC Management sincerely Thank the Hon'ble apex court Chief Justice of India CJI Ramana sir for alerting us to restore buses to send students on school timings in token of honoring #RTE," the tweet read.

"The Hon'ble Chief Justice of India has brought to notice the plight of Baby Vaishnavi an 8th class student R/o Chidedu Village, Manchal, Rangareddy district, Telangana State for going to school. TSRTC has restored bus service to send the students on school timings in token of honoring the Right to Education of Children. TSRTC Management sincerely Thank the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India for alerting us," said TSRTC.

Later, tweeting the video of Vaishnavi and her mother speaking on phone with him, Sajjanar wrote, "Spoke to P Vaishnavi also with her mother. Greeted Diwali Wishes and appreciated baby for writing about the issue to #CJIRamana Sir." Around 6 pm, a Twitter user posted the video of TSRTC plying through the lanes of Telangana.

