Malda: A horrific video of child abuse from Hyderabad recently surfaced on the internet. The three-and-a-half-minute clip shows a man torturing a child. The child, said to be five years old, is hit with household objects, tied upside down, and at one point repeatedly kicked in the groin.

The two men present in the clip are seen abusing the child in vulgar language. While one tortured the boy, the other videotapes the incident. Although the incident took place in Hyderabad, the video was seen by the people of Bamangola police station in West Bengal's Malda.

They were shocked to see the video. The youth who is torturing the child is a resident under the jurisdiction of the police station area and his name has been revealed as Prosenjit Mandal. Mandal is originally from Nandinadaha village on the Indo-Bangladesh border. No one lives in Mandal's village house currently, with all four brothers working in various other places. The locals said Mandal is currently in Telangana.