Hyderabad: A cheating case was registered against Indian film director Ram Gopal Varma (RGV), based on a complaint lodged by Koppada Shekhar Raju, the owner of Shekhar Art Creations.

According to sources, RGV directed a movie titled 'Aasha Encounter' based on a real story of a murder that took place in the suburbs of Hyderabad in 2019. The film is set against the backdrop of the murder and encounter of the accused. Shekhar Raju claimed that Varma had taken money from him for the production of the film and promised to return the amount before the movie's release but he didn't.

Shekhar said that RGV took Rs 8 lakhs, Rs 20 lakhs, and Rs 28 lakhs in three terms in 2020. Shekhar later lodged a complaint against Varma after realizing that he had been deceived as Varma was not the producer of the 'Aasha encounter' movie.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 417 (punishment for cheating), 420 (cheating) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) was registered against RGV. (With Agency Inputs)