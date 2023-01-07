Hyderabad: A gang of chain snatchers committed a series of offences at over six places in the twin cities of Hyderabad-Secunderabad within two hours on Saturday. Gold chains were snatched from the necks of women victims. The snatchings were reported from Uppal, Kalyanapuri, Nacharam, Rabindranagar, Ramalayam Gundu in Chilakalaguda and Ramgopalpet railway station between 6.20 am and 8.10 am.

The police suspect that an inter-state gang from Delhi is involved in the chain snatchings. Six chain robberies were committed in a row from Uppal in the morning to Ramgopalpet in Secunderabad. There is a possibility that the gang might flee to Delhi in a train and so police personnel have been deployed at all railway stations.

The suspects were being checked. Vehicle inspections were also intensified. The police found that the two-wheeler used by the accused in a theft in Secunderabad was left behind at Paradise. Ramgopalpet police seized the two-wheeler. Police is trying to gather information about the suspects.