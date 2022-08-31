Hyderabad: The famous Hindu festival needs no introduction as people cutting across age, status and religion come together to burst into a spree of celebrations lasting over 10 days. Ganesh Chathurthi kicked off with much pomp and zeal in all states across the country amid devotees making a variety of arrangements to worship the beloved elephant-headed God in innovative ways.

Also known as Ganeshotsav, this festival starts with auspicious Chaturthi Tithi and ends on Anantha Chaturdashi of the Bhadra month of the Hindu calendar which generally falls between mid-August and September. The celebration involves a magical fusion of music and dance along with a wide variety of cultural shows. While the festival is celebrated with great pomp and gaiety in Maharashtra, there are several other states that witness people's total immersion in the festivities in honour of Lord Ganesh.

Ganesh Chaturthi is always a most awaited festival in Maharashtra and is celebrated with unmatched joy, excitement and devotion. People set up huge elaborately decorated pandals (tents) where an idol of Ganesh is placed on the first day of the festival. All family members jointly take part in this celebration by placing and worshipping idols in their respective homes or offices. Many decorate their offices and workshops to profess their devotion to God.

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the biggest festivals of the year and is celebrated all over with great excitement. Idols of Lord Ganesh can be found in all households. Mumbai and Pune are the best places to experience Ganesh Chaturthi in Maharashtra. People generally chant 'Ganpati Bappa Morya, Mangal Murti Morya', signifying the beginning of the Ganesh festival in these cities.

Apart from Maharashtra, states like Delhi, Goa, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana also celebrate the festival in a big way. The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Delhi are known for their grand nature and scale. Giant idols can be found in different places where priests of various temples recite chants and sing the praise of Lord Ganesh. In Goa, the festival is celebrated with great pomp and excitement. People prepare for the festival by cleaning their houses and visiting relatives and friends.

Karnataka celebrates the festival in different traditional and ritualistic ways. Ganesh Chaturthi, here, is known as Ganesh Habba and prayers are offered to Goddess Gauri, the mother of Lord Ganesh. Similar to Maharashtra, the people of Tamil Nadu also set up pandals and place huge idols of Lord Ganesh. People seek the blessings of God and pray for prosperity and abundance.

Telangana celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with equal vigour and excitement. One of the tallest idols of Lord Ganesh is installed in Khairatabad, which is famous in Hyderabad. One of the most popular festivals in India, Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with greater devotion with each passing year.