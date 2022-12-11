Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will be questioning Telangana Chief Minister KCR's daughter and TRS MLC K Kavitha at her residence in Banjara Hills, in connection with the Delhi liquor scam on Sunday. The CBI on December 2 issued a notice to Kavitha for questioning in the case.

A day ahead of the questioning, posters in support of Kavitha were put up near her house by her supporters. Party workers were also seen carrying her photo and raising slogans. One of the posters read "Daughter of Fighter Will Never Fear. #We Are With Kavithakka".

The CBI on Tuesday last informed Kavitha, that a CBI team would visit her residence in Hyderabad on December 11 for "examination" and asked her to confirm her availability on the said date and time at her residence at Banjara Hills here. In her reply, she informed the investigation agency that she would be available at her residence on December 11 at 11 AM in connection with the probe into the case.

In a letter to the investigation agency, Kavitha said she had gone through the contents of the FIR copy as well as the complaint available on the website in connection with the case and her name did not figure anywhere in any manner whatsoever.

Kavitha's name cropped up in a remand report filed by the Enforcement Directorate in a Delhi court on the alleged kickbacks in the 'scam'. The CBI on November 25 filed its first charge sheet in the case against seven accused. "As per the investigation carried out so far, Vijay Nair, on behalf of leaders of AAP has received kickbacks to the tune of at least Rs 100 crore from a group, called South Group (controlled by Sarath Reddy, Ms K Kavitha, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy) by various persons including Amit Arora," the ED had said in the remand report filed on Amit Arora, one of the accused in the Delhi liquor scam case.