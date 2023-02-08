Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Tuesday arrested the former chartered accountant of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha for his alleged role in the 'formulation and implementation' of the Delhi Excise Policy. Butchibabu Gorantla, Kavita's former CA, has also been charged with "causing wrongful gain" to Hyderabad-based wholesale and retail licensees and their beneficial owners, the CBI stated.

Butchibabu, who will be produced in court on Wednesday, has also been called to Delhi for questioning in the liquor policy case. He was arrested since he was found to be 'non-cooperative' and his responses were found to be 'evasive', a CBI official said.

The now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy had caused quite a stir in the national capital with Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, who is seen as a representative of the BJP government in Delhi, launching a full-scale probe into the role of tall AAP leaders in the alleged scam. The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who is also the Excise Minister of Delhi was also probed by the 'agencies'.

In the chargesheet filed by the central investigating agency, Kavitha's name came up as well along with Magunta Srinivasalu Reddy, an MP from Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSR Congress Party, and Sarath Reddy of Aurobindo Pharma. The CBI has alleged that under the Delhi liquor policy, the license fee for liquor vendors was waived and favours were extended to them. Earlier in December, a team of CBI sleuths examined Kavitha in connection with the 'liquor policy scam' and recorded her statement.