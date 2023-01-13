Hyderabad: Two women lost their lives post-delivery allegedly due to negligence of doctors at the government hospital Malakpet in Hyderabad on Thursday night, following which the family members of of the victims lodged a complaint with the police at Chadarghat police station. Mahesh, a native of Nagarkurnool district, and currently living in Hyderabad, admitted his wife Siri Vennela (23) on January 9 in the hospital with a Caesarean section Vennela delivered a baby girl, but later she started breathing issues after she was taken to Gandhi Hospital by her family members where she died while undergoing treatment. Holding her newborn daughter in his arms, Mahesh was inconsolable. He demanded authorities render justice to him.

In a similar kind of incident, another woman also lost her life while undergoing treatment and her family members also alleged the negligence of the hospital administration for her death. Jagdish, a software engineer from Tirupati, admitted his wife Shivanani to the Malakpet hospital on January 9. After giving birth to a baby boy in, when her health started deteriorating the doctor referred her to Gandhi Hospital where she died while undergoing treatment. Jagadish was distraught over losing his wife within hours after delivering their first child.