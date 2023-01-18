Hyderabad: A case has been registered at the Dundigal police station against Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son Bandi Bhagirath on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a student, police said. The video of the incident with obscene language heard in the background has gone viral.

The ruling BRS made the most of the viral video to step up its attack against the BJP, the principal opposition in the state. BRS functionaries have splurged the contentious video across social media platforms. "Looks like BJP State President Bandi Sanjay garu’s son is on an action spree!" Krishan, chairman of Telangana State Mineral Corporation (TSMDC) wrote on Twitter sharing another video of Bandi Bhagirath trashing fellow classmates.

The BJP president's son, an engineering first-year student, has been accused of beating up a fellow student in the classroom of a private educational institute here. It has been reported that he was allegedly "misbehaving" with the sister of his classmates. The video of the incident shows the students exchanging slaps with each other.

An FIR has been registered based on the complaint by the Head of the Disciplinary Committee of the institute, Inspector Ramana Reddy said. Kumar's son has been booked under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the IPC.

Cases have also been registered against three people involved in the incident. The police did not confirm the involvement of Sanjay's son in the incident, though he is widely believed to be involved in the violence.