Hyderabad: Police in Hyderabad in Telangana have registered a case against Assam Chief minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma for “insulting comments” on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's birth.

Sarma at an election rally in Uttarakhand on Friday, while targeting Gandhi for allegedly questioning the 2016 surgical strike against terrorists across the Line of Control, had said, “India conducted the surgical strike in Pakistan under his (General Bipin Rawat’s) leadership. Rahul Gandhi demanded proof of the strike. Did we ever ask you for proof of whether you are Rajiv Gandhi’s son or not?”

Following the remarks against Gandhi, Congress leaders in Telangana have lodged complaints at more than 700 police stations across the state. At Jubilee Hills police station, where TPCC president Revanth Reddy registered a case against Sarma two days ago, have now formally registered a case under sections 504 and 505 Clause 2 of the IPC relating to allegations of intentional insult against the BJP leader.



