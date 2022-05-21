Hyderabad: Five GST (goods and services tax) officials were booked by the police here for allegedly detaining and threatening a 43-year-old wife of a businessman after a search operation was conducted at her house in 2019. The woman, who filed a complaint with police last week, said that on February 27, 2019, five people, claiming to be officials from GST, barged into her house when her husband was abroad in connection with his business, the police said.

The woman alleged she was threatened by one woman GST official and without showing any search warrant from competent authorities or court, they ransacked her house and after having found nothing they forcibly took her to the GST office and "detained" her there till about 4 AM the next day. She said at the office, two officers introduced themselves to her as GST anti-evasion officers.

They threatened her and demanded Rs 5 crore as bribe, the woman further said in the complaint. The woman stated despite her telling them that her husband would come to their office after his return from abroad and would clarify their queries, both the officers shouted at her, abused her in foul language and that she was allowed to go home at 4 AM. Based on the complaint, a case under IPC sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman intending to outrage her modesty), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) was registered against the GST officials, the police said.

PTI