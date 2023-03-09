Hyderabad: A driver was critically injured in an accident that took place on the outer ring road (ORR) in Telangana on Thursday. As per the initial details, the accident took place on the service road of the ORR between UK Guda and Sagar Road.

The car, a red colour SUV hit the divider and crashed onto one end of the road before turning turtle. It is suspected that the driver was speaking on the phone while driving which led to the mishap. Soon after the accident, locals, traffic, and police officials reached the spot. The injured driver was shifted to a nearby hospital where his condition continues to be critical.

Visuals from the spot showed people surrounding the damaged vehicle. The high-speed vehicle after hitting the footpath had swiveled and turned upside down before halting on a nearby field. More details about this mishap will be added as and when they come in. The Telangana ORR is a 158-kilometer expressway encircling Hyderabad. It is designed for speeds up to 100 km per hour.

The accident took place two days after another road mishap in Telangana in which two youth lost their lives. On Tuesday night, two teenagers died in a road accident near Surya Nursing Home in Karimnagar late. Police officials identified the two as Fouzan Khan (17) and Jainuddin Razvi (17). The two were severely injured after their bike met with an accident while moving towards the R&B guesthouse from Court Chowk. They were shifted to a local hospital where doctors declared them as brought dead.