Hyderabad: In a tragic accident, a car hit a tree in Manakondur o Friday leaving four dead and one severely injured on Friday.

Koppula Srinivas Rao, Koppula Balaji, SriRaju, Jalandhar, and Sudhakar had gone to Kallur in Khammam district to attend a family function on Thursday morning. While they were returning, the car accidently hit a tree as they approached Manakondur on Friday early morning.

Srinivasa Rao, Balaji, Sriraju, and Jalandhar died on the spot, and Sudhakar was seriously injured in the accident.

Manakondur CI Krishna Reddy rushed to the spot and removed the bodies from the car with his team. Sudhakar, who was critically injured, was rushed to a nearby hospital, while four bodies were sent to Karimnagar government hospital for postmortem.

Police initially felt that the driver Jalandhar was asleep at the time of the accident. Passengers could not survive despite balloons in the vehicle were inflated, hence we suspect over speeding as the cause for the mishap, police added.

One of the deceased Koppula Srinivas Rao was working as Panchayat Raj Executive Engineer in Sircilla district while his brother Balaji Sridhar was as an advocate in Peddapalli.

Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao mourns Panchayatraj Srinivas's death. He assured all the necessary help for family of the deceased.