Hyderabad: At least 16 people were mauled by dogs including a suspected rabid dog in three districts of Telangana within 24 hours, officials said on Friday. In one incident reported near Hyderaabad, a rabid dog went on a rampage in Yacharam village of Rangareddy district on Thursday by attacking and injuring ten people of the village.

The victims have been identified as Grihini Renuka, (32), Gadala Nandiswar, (28), Ramulamma, (60), Komuraiah, (65), Venkatamma, (60), Boda Venkatamma, (55), Sudhakar, (50), Shyamsunder, (26), Mahesh, (36) and Sayamma, (55). The locals alerted the Health authorities. The victims charged that the 108 ambulance which was called after the dog attacks, arrived one and a half hours late. The suspected rabid dog was later killed by the locals.

Elsewhere, stray dogs attacked a woman named Chittaluri Poolamma in Kotamarthi village of Addagudur Mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, an official said. She was bitten on her legs and arms. Locals rushed her to Hyderabad for treatment. Stray dogs in Ravinoothala village of Bonakallu mandal of Khammam district on Wednesday mauled a seven-year-old boy, Talluri Navsreesandesh on his way to school.

He was rescued by the locals, who rushed him to the hospital. Canine terror has created havoc in several districts across Telangana for the past some days. On Sunday, a pack of stray dogs mauled a four-year-old boy to death in Ameerpet area of the Hyderabad. The video of the incident also went viral causing shock and grief among people.

People have flayed the municipal authorities for failing to rein in the canine attacks in the state. A day after the attack, a five-year-old boy was attacked by stray dogs in the city's Chaitanyapuri area. The boy Rishi, was attacked by a pack of dogs near his residence in Maruti Nagar Colony.