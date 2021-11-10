Kamareddy: Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, KT Rama Rao lauded businessman and philanthropist Subash Reddy for his efforts in giving a makeover to Government High School in Bibipet Mandal on par with international standards. The upgraded school was inaugurated on November 9 by KTR.

The school alumni, Reddy was disappointed to see the dilapidated state of the school and invested Rs 6.5 crore in bringing in modern infrastructure including digital class rooms, practical labs. As a token of appreciation to Reddy's selfless efforts, Telangana government ordered the school to be named after Reddy's parents, Susheela and Narayana Reddy. Subash has been indulging in philanthropic activities for 10 years. He never showed reluctance in arranging street lights or also in lending a helping hand to people in dire need.

The school in which 650 students are studying has been renovated and amenities like practical labs, digital classrooms, playground, mess hall, restrooms have been included. Thirty six classrooms have been built in 4,500 square yards. Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy had laid the foundation stone for school reconstruction in 2020.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son KTR are working hard to uplift education and health sectors in the state. KTR also said that infrastructure in the schools has been developed during the ruling party's tenure. He also mentioned that double bedroom houses have been built in Jangaon like nowhere in the state.

