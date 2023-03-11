Hyderabad: BRS leaders and workers staged a protest in front of the ED office at Bashirbagh in Hyderabad. BRS cadre under the leadership of party leader Ashish Yadav raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP state president Bandi Sanjay in front of the office. They alleged that BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay made derogatory comments against BRS MLC Kavitha. Ashish Yadav warned that if Bandi Sanjay does not tender a public apology immediately, they will lay siege to the BJP state office. On the one hand, BRS leaders and workers are staging a protest in Hyderabad, on the other hand, the officials at the ED office in Delhi are questioning MLC Kavitha.

Complaints against Bandi Sanjay in various police stations

BRS leaders lodged complaints against BJP state president Bandi at various police stations in Hyderabad demanding action against him for making unsavoury remarks on BRS MLC Kalwakuntla Kavitha. Banjara Hills, Panjagutta, SR Nagar, Mushirabad, Vanasthalipuram, Kukatpally and many other police stations in Hyderabad received complaints against Bandi Sanjay. It is learnt that the police are taking legal advice in that regard. It is reported that the top police officers are planning to transfer all the complaints to one police station and launch a probe into it.

It may be recalled that TRS and BJP leaders are levelling allegations and counter allegations over the Delhi liquor scam. BJP leaders alleged the role of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha while BRS leaders refuted their allegations and termed the ED questioning as the political vendetta of BJP at the Centre.