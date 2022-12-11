Nizamabad (Telangana): A 25-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide by hanging on Sunday hours before her wedding. The deceased woman has been identified as Rygala Ravali. According to police, the marriage was to take place on Sunday at 12.15 pm at a function hall in Nizamabad.

The father of the deceased, Prabhakar, alleged that groom Santosh called Rygala at 10.30 pm on Saturday night and harassed her, after that Rygala resorted to the extreme step due to emotional distress caused by him. Meanwhile, Ravali, who had danced and had fun in the recently held Mehendi ceremony, died by suicide, leaving family members and relatives in tears, sources said.

At the same time, Santosh said that they got engaged in August and since then till now there has been no quarrel between them. Santosh demanded that the case be fully investigated and the call record should be retrieved. Santosh said that he did not know what kind of problems the girl had. He never even asked about the property. Santosh's parents said that their son had nothing to do with Ravali's suicide. "A case has been registered and the investigation is underway," police said.