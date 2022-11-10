Hyderabad: A brain dead woman gave a new lease of life to three others after her family donated her organs to the needy patients in Vikarabad district of Telangana, officials said. As per officials, Pullani Annapurna (30) of Ethirajupalli village in Nawabpet Mandal had fits after giving birth to twins recently, one of whom died at the Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad.

She was subsequently admitted to Care Hospital in Banjara Hills for specialized treatment. The doctors who treated her in the emergency department declared her brain dead. Even in such an hour of grief, Annapurna's family came forward to donate the woman's organs. All this was possible after Jeevandan organisation's medical team counselled the family members about the importance of organ donation.

The doctors implanted the woman's two kidneys and liver to other patients who are afflicted with life-threatening disorders, said Swarnalatha, in-charge doctor of Jeevandan. Annapurna had married around three years ago. She suffered a miscarriage in her first pregnancy and conceived again and gave birth to twins after 8 months.