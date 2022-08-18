Hyderabad (Telangana): Does a girl need boxing? It is a men's game. What if there is an injury on the face? These are the questions faced by Telangana's young boxer Nikhat Zareen at the beginning of her career. She overcame all of them and became the world champion. Nikhat once again showed India's glory at the international level by winning the gold medal in the Commonwealth Games.

Nikhat said in a special interview with ETV Bharat that she is now answering those who questioned her earlier with the medals she is winning. "At the beginning of my career, I heard many disappointing words. I don't want to tell them now. My medals are answering. No one can stop us if we have the desire and persistence to win.''

"I am very happy to see the support I am getting now. If I succeed, everyone is celebrating. Life has changed a lot now compared to earlier. I am getting a lot of support and love from people. They will continue to struggle to meet their expectations. There is fierce competition for a place in the 50 kg category at the Paris Olympics. Not only Neetu.. there are boxers like Manjurani and Anamika. Only those who perform best will get a chance at the Olympics," said 26-year-old Nikhat.

Alsor read: Telangana Sports Minister welcomes 'Golden' girls Nikhat Zareen and Isha Singh

Nikhat, who was the champion in the 52 kg category at the World Championships, had to shift to the 48-50 kg category for the Commonwealth Games. "It is great to enter the ring for the first time in the Commonwealth Games and give the country a gold medal. Losing weight for the Commonwealth Games after the World Championships seemed like a big challenge. I gave up my favourite food for that. Especially, the biryani. After winning the medal, I first ate biryani prepared by my mom."

"We have to prepare for the Asian Championships in October. Had the Asian Games (postponed to 2023) been held this year, I would have scored a hat-trick. My ultimate goal is gold at the Paris Olympics. My journey towards that started even before the National Championships. I will meet Mary Kom soon. She congratulated me on Twitter."

"I did not expect to become the champion of the World and Commonwealth Games. If you get into the ring and perform one hundred per cent, you will win. I don't want to give any chance to my opponents to gain an upper hand over me. I came from somewhere in Nizamabad and I am at this level now. Anyone can be a winner if they work hard. This medal is dedicated to my mom on the occasion of her birthday as per my promise. Grew up watching legends like Muhammad Ali and Mary Kom. Now I am happy if the girls are taking me as an inspiration," said Nikhat.