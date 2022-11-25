Hyderabad (Telangana): CPI (ML) Liberation National General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya in a special conversation with ETV Bharat opined that the Left parties should come together and make efforts to form a strong opposition alliance to end the BJP's anarchic rule in the country. He called for the BJP's influence in some states in the north to be on the decline and to counter this party's efforts in the south.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Bhattacharya said, "We will work together with the regional and national parties, who are strongly opposing the policies of the BJP." He advised the youth and farmers to launch a strong movement so that all the people of the country get equal rights irrespective of caste, creed or religion. He has called for an umbrella alliance of the opposition to prevent BJP from coming into power.

Bhattacharya attended the meetings of CPI (ML) Liberation Telangana state district general secretaries where he spoke exclusively to 'ETV Bharat', he said, "The 11th meeting of the party will be held in Patna from February 15 to 20, 2023 in which efforts to stop the ruling party in the 2024 elections will be discussed."

Upon being asked about increasing hatred in the country under BJP rule, Bhattacharya answered, "India's strength is its unity. BJP is trying to divide people. Instead of talking about religion, BJP should focus on the problems of the people. We have to fight for the unity of the nation." When asked about the role of the opposition to defeat the BJP, Bhattacharya said, "BJP is moving forward with the theory of one party, one leadership in the country."

He further said, " BJP's popularity is on the wane. It could not make a dent in Tamil Nadu, couldn't gain power in Jharkhand and lost power in Bihar and West Bengal. Even TRS blocked BJP in the Telangana by-election." Talking about privatisation in the country, he said," Privatisation means price rise. Private education, health and infrastructure will become a burden on the poor. The Centre is converting the public property into private."

"Public Distribution System (PDS) should be expanded to control price rise. All essentials should be given to the poor at affordable prices through PDS. There is a need to impose wealth tax in the country. A large amount of corporate tax revenue should be collected and used for the benefit of the poor," Bhattacharya further added.

"Our party's main objective is to stop BJP. We are ready to work with other parties if necessary. Communists were helpful to TRS in thwarting the BJP in the previous by-election. We welcome TRS's decision to enter national politics. It is believed that the party will play a major role in the country. YSRCP and BJD in the south do not oppose Central decisions. But DMK and TRS stand against BJP. We welcome the path chosen by these two parties," he said.