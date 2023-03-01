Hyderabad: Union Homr Minister Amit Shah has instructed the Telangana BJP leadership to move forward unitedly with the goal of winning the upcoming Telangana Legislative Assembly elections. BJP sources said that Shah issued the instruction at the meeting of the state core committee of the party on Tuesday at the residence of BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi under the leadership of BJP national general secretary BL Santosh.

BJP sources said that Home Minister Amit Shah told the Telangana BJP leadership that Telangana assembly elections were a priority for the party's top brass. "From now on, my focus is on Telangana...you all have to move forward with the aim of winning there...there is no difference between old and new leaders...if there are differences of opinion, resolve them,” a source quoted the Union Home Minister Amit Shah telling the Telangana BJP leaders.

The Home Minister also suggested that the core committee should meet every fortnight to chalk out a strategy for the Assembly elections scheduled towards the end of the year. He also suggested that a meeting should be organized in each constituency and a large public meeting should be organized in each district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also attend one such meeting in the coming months.

According to party sources, Shah said that the joinings in the party were not as much as expected and henceforth the party should focus on new joinings. He said that strong leaders in different districts are showing interest in joining but differences of opinion among the leaders have become an obstacle in this regard. The differences between the leaders should not be a loss to the party and party leaders should encourage inclusion, he said.

Shah inquired the leaders about the problems confronting the people and how they will take them forward. On this, the leaders informed about the problems faced by the farmers due to the non-implementation of loan waivers, free education, railways for wastelands etc. Shah directed that a list should be prepared on the respective issues and they should be highlighted accordingly. He congratulated President Bandi Sanjay and all the state leaders who worked for the success of the street corner meetings aimed at strengthening the party.

The Union Home Minister told the leaders that he will be visiting Telangana on March 12. As the MLC Election of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Mahabubnagar Districts are going on, it was decided to hold the meeting outside the three joint districts so as not to disturb the code of conduct of the elections.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay said that the central leadership congratulated the state leaders on the success of the street corner meetings held in 119 constituencies of the state under the name "Praja Gosa-BJP Bharosa". He said that party's high command has suggested a movement against the “corrupt regime of Chief Minister KCR”.

He said that the people of Telangana want to oust the current government and believe that the alternative is the BJP. Sanjay said that there were no differences among the party leaders in Telangana. He said that they will contest in 119 constituencies and there is a competition among the leaders to contest in the polls.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy, BJP State President Bandi Sanjay, Party State Affairs Incharge Tarun Chug, Party National General Secretary Sunil Bansal, National Working Committee Member Etala Rajender, Nizamabad MP Arvind, BJP National Vice President DK Aruna, OBC Morcha National President K. Laxman were present in the meeting besides former MPs Garikapati Mohanrao, AP Jitender Reddy, Vijayashanti, Vivek Venkataswamy, former MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy and former MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy.