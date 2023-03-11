New Delhi: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary and Telangana BJP in-charge Tarun Chugh has accused Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha's protest for Women's Reservation Bill as a 'drama' to avoid interrogation in the Delhi excise policy scam case. Kavitha along with representatives of 12 other parties staged a protest demanding the passing of the Women's Reservation Bill. The saffron party dubbed the protest as an attempt to divert attention from the investigation.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Chugh said, "After looting the poor of the nation and after being involved in several corrupt activities, this protest is a drama to avoid an interrogation by the investigating agencies. Now, when the liquor mafia got caught and when the investigating agencies are working in a fair and unbiased manner, then they began this protest."

Before 2014, her father was a minister at the Centre, just tell me once where she had raised her voice for the Women's Reservation Bill back then. Even after 2014, when BJP came into power, there were ministers from their party in the parliament, did they ever raise their voice in the parliament for the bill? he asked.

And in the state where they are in power and are running the government, that State lags far behind in protecting its women. Telangana ranks among the top in the number of cases registered related to women's harassment, the BJP leader asked questioning the timing of the protest.

What they are doing now is also harassment for women because they just want to save themselves from the clutches of the investigating agencies. For the last 7 decades in the country, if a poor used to steal Rs. 500, he would land in jail and the rich and influential people even after indulging in scams running into crores of rupees used to sit peacefully at their homes. This is the first time the corrupt people are getting punished. Law is doing its work, Chugh claimed.

Also read: ED to question BRS MLC Kavitha today in Delhi liquor policy case

Asked when the timing of the probe and the impending elections in Telangana, Chugh asserted, "this has nothing to do with the elections. If it was about elections, then Manish Sisodia would have been arrested before the elections. We all know how phones were broken (to destroy evidence). The corrupt will not be spared. The people of the nation want an answer on how the protectors of the nation became its predators."