Hyderabad: BJP candidate and former MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy went in a huge procession and filed nomination for the Munugode byelection in Nalgonda district in Telangana here on Monday. Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, party State incharge Tarun Chug, party State President Bandi Sanjay and other senior leaders took part in the nomination rally held by the party cadres.

The Munugode bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of Rajagopal Reddy to his Assembly membership. Simultaneously, he resigned from the membership of Congress party and shifted his loyalty to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The saffron camp is in upbeat mood in the wake of former MLA re-contesting the election on their party ticket.

BJP top leaders Tarun Chug and Sunil Bansal have lined up meetings with the State and local leaders to step up their campaign to win the election. Already, the BJP State president has instructed the mandal level incharges not to leave the constituency till the election is over. Former Minister Etela Rajender, MLA Raghunandan Rao and other leaders also took part in today's nomination rally of Rajagopal Reddy.

Also Read: Migrant voters from Mumbai being flown for Telangana's Munugode bypoll; tickets booked

Speaking on the occasion, the BJP nominee said that the present Munugode byelection would decide the future of the whole Telangana State. He asserted that Nalgonda district is long known as a birthplace of revolutions and agitations. KCR (TRS chief Chandrasekhara Rao) has been trying to harm the BJP through ulterior means and this would be foiled in this election, he added.

Rajagopal Reddy challenged KCR or his son KT Rama Rao to contest from the Munugode bypoll. "KCR, you have looted lakhs of crores of the people's wealth in the State. We will not leave you. By next year's Bathukamma festival, Kavitha (KCR daughter) will be in Tihar jail", the BJP nominee said.