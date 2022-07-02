Hyderabad: The BJP's National Executive Meeting kicked off on Saturday at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) in Telangana. The two-day meet, set to feature the who's who of the saffron party, was initiated earlier in the day with the Office Bearers meeting at the venue. Several leaders, including MP Manoj Tiwari from Delhi, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, and party spokesperson RP Singh spoke regarding the convention, while outlines of the meeting were highlighted later in a press meet by national Vice President Vasundhara Raje.

Speaking to the media, Raje spoke about the BJP's electoral success in the recently concluded assembly elections in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur as well as victories in by-elections in seats such as Azamgarh and Rampur. "Due to the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and its benefits, our victories in various states were made possible," she said. The former Rajasthan CM also claimed that "India's economy is rising steadily at a rate of 8.7%, a stark contrast to the rest of the world, which was growing at a rate of roughly 6%".

Raje noted that in the executive meeting, two separate resolutions would be passed - one political, the other concerning the economy and people's welfare. "We also felt it was a good idea to release a statement on the conditions of the state where the meeting is being held. Therefore, a statement will be issued regarding the situation within Telangana during the executive meeting" she said.

Significantly, it was pointed out that the party would be taking steps to set itself strongly at the ground level, including "ensuring the participation of 200 active party workers in each booth, establishing WhatsApp groups, furthering the reach of 'Mann ki Baat' and empowering the 'Panna Pramukhs' (ground level workers) in order to set the base on which BJP's success would be established," Raje said, adding that the state in-charge and organizational president would be reviewing the situation every 15 days.

Noting the upcoming Independence Day and the ongoing 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' (75 years of Independence) programmes, she said the office bearers' meeting also took into account a programme titled 'Har Ghar Tiranga' (A tricolour in every house). Raje refused to take any questions on the Rajasthan killing and persisting political atmosphere in the country, saying 'discussing the needful' would be done in the Executive Meeting.

Meanwhile, other BJP leaders present at the occasion slammed the current KCR government in the state, specifically accusing the latter of corruption and favouritism. "He (KCR) is putting up posters to protest PM Modi's visit rather than welcoming him," North East Delhi MP Tiwari said, adding that Owaisi, too, had "lost the faith of voters in Hyderabad". "We have gone from village to village in Telangana and found that Modi ji has the highest popularity" he stated.

Almost all top rung BJP leaders, including PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, President J P Nadda, as well as CM's of all BJP ruled states will be joining the meet. The event marks the first time for the executive committee to have met since the onset of the COVID 19 pandemic back in 2020.