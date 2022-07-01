Hyderabad: The two-day BJP National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting will start on Saturday in Hyderabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend all sessions of the party's NEC meeting, a top party leader said on Friday. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh said after 18 years, the NEC meeting is being held. Ahead of the NEC meeting, a meeting of general secretaries will be held on Friday evening.

BJP chief J.P. Nadda will chair the general secretaries' meet." Tomorrow morning, a meeting of national office bearers will be held to discuss the future strategy of the party... 340 delegates, which includes Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and others... chief ministers of BJP-ruled states will also attend the meet. In the evening, the NEC meeting will start.

Prime Minister Modi will attend all the sessions and stay with the workers," Chugh said on Friday. After the conclusion of NEC, Modi will address a public meeting at Hyderabad's Parade Ground on July 3 evening. "BJP workers from 35,000 polling booths from across Telangana will attend the 'Vijay Sankalp Rally' which will be addressed by Prime Minister Modi," Chugh said.

Also read: Hyderabad's name will be changed to Bhagyanagar if BJP comes to power: Raghubar Das

He further said that ahead of the meeting, 119 NEC members are assigned one assembly constituency each and spending two days or 48 hours with people and party cadres to understand ground issues of that particular assembly constituency. "These senior leaders include union ministers, former chief ministers, state president and former state president. They held seven meetings in their respective assembly constituency," he said.

The party is also holding 14 meetings of different groups of people staying in Hyderabad which will be addressed by chief ministers of that particular state and senior leaders. Chugh also said that an exhibition is organised at the meeting venue to showcase 'atrocities' done by Nizam and BJP contribution and struggle for formation of Telangana.

The Telangana unit of BJP installed a 'countdown watch' against the TRS government displaying the number of days and hours left for the exit of the 'anti-people state government' at its party offices. "Today, 522 days left of the TRS government and after the Prime Minister's rally on July, 3 it will be 520 days. Everyone knows who all are running the state government. Chief minister's daughter, son and son-in-law are running the government," he said. (IANS)