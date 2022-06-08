Hyderabad: Hyderabad is all set to become the venue for BJP National Working Committee meetings to be held on July 2 and 3 this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers, and Chief Ministers of many BJP ruled states will be present during the event, which will be held at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC). As per the information, the implementation of decisions taken during the last meeting will be reviewed at the event.

According to a notification released by National General Secretary Arun Singh on Tuesday, the meeting will commence at 4 pm on July 2 and will conclude at 5 pm on July 3. During the meeting, discussions will be held on the organizational affairs and formulating strategy for the future of the party. The meeting comes months ahead of the commencement of the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat that are slated to go to the polls later this year.

Such elections- including the 2023 Telangana assembly polls - are learned to be another key issue set to be discussed during the Working Committee meeting. BJP organizational general secretary Sivaprakash and Telangana affairs in-charge Tarun Chugh will arrive in Hyderabad today to set up committees to successfully execute the working committee meeting. The last meeting of the BJP national executive took place in New Delhi in November 2021 just before the elections in five states including Uttar Pradesh, where BJP registered a thumping victory in early 2022.