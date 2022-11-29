Hyderabad: Cybercriminals are targeting people, who are unmarried or those who are married and divorced and waiting for a second marriage. They are making money by setting up fake marriage introduction platforms. Some victims, who have been cheated are not filing cases. Cybercrime ACP of Hyderabad KVM Prasad said that those who are in contact with the police officers are asking them to help them. It is suggested to be careful while doing financial transactions with strangers. The victims were asked to call Tollfree 1930 and lodge a complaint.

The Cyber Police of Hyderabad has warned people against a gang of cyber criminals duping unmarried and divorces through fake matrimony sites. Police said that the fraudsters introduce girls working for them as prospective brides on the sites. The prospective brides take the men's phone numbers and start chatting with them and obtain expensive gifts, pocket money and other items. Police disclosed the modus operandi of the accused, "The woman calls the man after a few days to tell him that she did not like his interests and behaviour. If the man opposes the break-up, the woman threatens to register cases of sexual harassment."

It is alleged that the accused are mostly from Nigeria, who come on student, tourist and business visas and settle around Delhi and Haryana. Last month, the cyber police arrested an accused based on a complaint lodged by the victim. He was found to have cheated on around 50 women. Another Nigerian, who had cheated 300 women across the country in the name of marriage and collected crores was arrested by the Noida police in May. Cybercrime ACP of the city KVM Prasad said that in many instances, the victims do not come forward to lodge a complaint formally. He asked the victims to lodge cases. He also asked them to contact the cyber police on the toll-free helpline number 1930 to lodge a complaint in the matter.