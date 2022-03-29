Hyderabad: An 87-year-old man, Krishna Reddy spent around 18-hours in a locker room due to the negligence of the bank staff. The incident took place at Union Bank in Jubilee Hills on Monday. Krishna Reddy went to the bank on Monday to access his locker with the permission of the staff. He was, however, accidentally locked in the room by the staff.

The man did not have a phone with him and could not contact anyone. Frantic, the family members filed a missing complaint at Jubilee Hills Police Station. The police registered the case and started an investigation. While going through the CCTV footage, they found that Reddy was trapped in the bank locker room. Police brought the old man out of the bank locker at around 10 am on Tuesday. The family members were angry over the negligence of the bank staff. Since Reddy is diabetic and has high blood pressure, he was rushed to the hospital to ensure he was fine.

