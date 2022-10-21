Hyderabad: Reacting to alleged sexual assault on four and half year old girl student, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy has ordered cancellation of recognition for the school concerned which is located in posh Banjara Hills area in Hyderabad here.

Instructions have been issued to Hyderabad DEO (District Education Officer) to this extent. Students who are currently studying in the school are advised to take steps to avoid inconvenience. The officials are instructed to adjust the students in other schools. Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy has also clarified that it is the responsibility of the DEO to clear the doubts of the parents of students.

The Minister further suggested that steps be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. She said that a committee has been formed to study security measures in institutions and make suggestions to the government. The committee is likely to be formed under the leadership of the Secretary of the Education Department.

The committee will make an in-depth study of security aspects and submit its report within a week, Minister Sabitha Reddy said. Based on the report, special measures will be taken to enhance security of students in schools and colleges.