Hyderabad: Due to bad weather in Hyderabad on Thursday, flights from Mumbai, Delhi, Banglore, and Vizag have been diverted to other airports. Flights from Mumbai and Vizag have been diverted to Vijayawada while flights from Delhi and Bangalore have been diverted to Bangalore and Nagpur respectively.

Parts of Telangana and Hyderabad in particular witnessed heavy thunderstorms and light to moderate rains, giving a short span of relief to people from the summer heat and soaring temperature.