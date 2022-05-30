Telangana: Telangana Labour Minister Malla Reddy escaped unharmed after his convoy was attacked by members at a public gathering in Ghatkesar in Medchal district on Sunday evening, sources said on Monday.

The meeting was aimed at setting up the Reddy Corporation. It was attended by leaders and activists of various parties, including leaders of Reddy's union. Malla Reddy described the welfare schemes being implemented by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government on the occasion.

Attack on Telangana Minister's Convoy

When praising the TRS government and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for various development and welfare programmes undertaken in the state, the minister had to face the wrath of some members at the 'Reddy Simha Garjana'.

Some members at the gathering interrupted the minister's speech, hurled shoes, stones, and chairs at the convoy, forcing him to leave the meeting early. Police had a difficult time taking the minister to safety and prevented those who were chasing his vehicle.

Malla Reddy later blamed Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Revanth Reddy for the attacks and added that he would not be cowed down by such incidents.