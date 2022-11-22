Hyderabad: No matter how good the roads are or how many CCTV cameras are installed. No matter how many speed guns are installed or fines are imposed, human errors continue to sound the death knell on the roads. That is why experts are trying to overcome this problem with modern knowledge. Artificial intelligence (AI) is being used for this. Efforts in this direction have already started in many countries around the world. Recently, steps are being taken in India as well.

More than 80 per cent of road accidents are caused by human error. Especially, speed! No matter how many attempts are made to correct it, is in vain. Hence, the latest idea is to have automation in the enforcement system to improve driver behaviour. As part of this, experts suggest that there should be speed cameras everywhere, incident detection tools, advanced software to detect violations, and an automated challan issuing system.

Experts suggest, "along with fines for irresponsible drivers, giving incentives to good drivers will yield more results. This principle is partially implemented in many countries around the world. These experiences show that it works well in preventing road accidents. In this, AI is extensively used to monitor the driver's behaviour and driving style.

To identify good drivers, World Economic Forum (WEF) has implemented a pilot project named 'Road Safety 2.0' in India in partnership with Humsafer Driver Safety Foundation, 3M, Keltron (an organisation set up by the Government of Kerala along with Niti Aayog) and the Union Ministry of Road Transport. The project aims to infuse technology into the 4E's (Education, Engineering, Enforcement, Emergency Care) of road safety. For this, HumSafer mobile app has been launched.

This app needs to be downloaded by the driver. It should be placed in a stand placed in the vehicle at the eye level of the driver. With the help of AI, this app monitors the driver's eyes. It will alert you if it detects that he is drifting off to sleep. Experts said, "this technology was tested experimentally on six thousand drivers. As a result, not a single accident happened." A total of 10,000 drivers have been recruited by the HumSafer Foundation. It aims to reach one lakh drivers by the end of this year and 10 per cent of all truck drivers in the country in four years.

The Humsafar app analyzes the driver's driving habits and gives a score that earns them some extra bucks. After downloading the app, the driver will get points for every 10 km of safe and good driving at the rate of Rs.1.50. It can be converted into cash at the end of the month. Drivers can earn up to Rs.1500 per month just by driving safely.

Insurance companies can also benefit from the HumSafer app. Experts said that "after observing the driving habits of the driver, the insurance premium can be determined accordingly. A good driving score indicates a better driver. They can reduce their insurance rates as much as possible. Safe driving means fewer accidents and lower insurance company payouts. It benefits everyone." This app will also work for the settlement of insurance claims.

There are warning systems in the vehicle if the driver is not wearing a seatbelt. But now, with the help of AI, if the camera in the vehicle detects that the driver is not wearing a seat belt, a fine will be issued to the driver. Experimental observations by WEF show that by using AI technology, deaths can be reduced by up to 40 per cent annually. AI is already being used in many countries to promote safer driving abroad. Intelligent Speed ​​Assistance (ISA) is used to keep the speed under control with the help of in-vehicle cameras and maps.

Also read: India to take over as chair of Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence

Australia-based Acusensus is trying to improve road safety with the help of AI. The cameras in this system detect dangerous driving behaviour with high-resolution images and machine learning. Its algorithms can predict with high accuracy whether a driver's behaviour is dangerous. Even the slightest lack of concentration in a driver can be detected. Almost 90 per cent of the actions taken by drivers without proper focus on driving are done below the dashboard, it can catch them too.

In 2019, Acusensus released a tool called 'Heads Up' in the state of New South Wales, Australia. It records scenes related to the driver. After that, the officials will analyze them and identify the errors in driving. Road deaths in New South Wales fell by 22 per cent in the first two years after the system was introduced. The use of mobile phones while driving has also been reduced by 80 per cent.

The next version of this technology, 'Heads-Up Realtime', is being prepared for use in America. In this system data and videos are sent from time to time to police patrol vehicles. Thus irresponsible drivers can be detected. However, threats of privacy issues are arising with AI technologies. Experts said that "the question arises as to how much we can intrude AI into our personal lives to keep us safe." In India, one person dies in a road accident every four minutes. 1.55 lakh people died due to road accidents in 2021. India's share of vehicles in the world is only 1 per cent. However, its share in global accidents is 11 per cent.