Hyderabad (Telangana): The right to education is one of the fundamental rights. Some have the resources to achieve their goals, others with limited means are forced to forego them. Poverty and family background are the major reasons for limited career growth. Recognising the importance of literacy, Prerana Foundation has taken up the cause of educating the adult and underprivileged population in Telangana.

In this connection, the foundation first took up 'Angadi Badi', a market-school initiative. The initiative was started at the vegetable market at Balasamudram in Hanumakonda. Vegetable vendors here get busy with books by late noon. Even those who are 60 years old trace and practice the alphabet. The vendors here have been learning the basics for three months now.

No boards or desks

The organisers have focused on adult education by setting up a school in the vegetable market. However, there are no desks, chairs or blackboards in this school. Alongside, the foundation had set up a makeshift school for the children living in underprivileged areas of Hanumakonda’s Prakashreddypet. They also arrange meals for the kids alongside educating them.

Two hours a day

Up to 70 per cent of vendors in the market are women. The majority of them are illiterate. The foundation has been conducting classes from III to V in the afternoon. They provide pencils, chalks, books and pens to the students. Fellow literate vendors are helping them understand the basics.

Desire to study

“They come and teach us in the afternoons. Since we don’t have many customers during that time, we’re able to study. We now know how to speak clearly and want to study further”, said one of the vendors, Yamuna.

“Sir will be here for two hours a day. He teaches us the alphabet. Now we can read and write”, added another vendor Subhadra.

All the while selling vegetables

Buchamma, 65, is unlettered. Thanks to the afternoon classes, she can now write her name. Kavya, a ninth-grade student, is helping fellow vendor Lalitamma with reading and writing. The women are also reciting poems from Vemana and Sumati Satakam.

Education for all

“We’re running this community education programme through Prerana Foundation with the aim of creating awareness about education, health, environment and family among people employed in diverse occupations. We received a good response for this initiative here in the market yard. We provide them with stationery for reading and writing. Our motto is to get everyone educated”, said Upender Reddy, founder of Prerana Foundation.

By handing out storybooks and novels to newly lettered women, the foundation has been able to spark their interest. So much so that the women are quickly finishing the books and asking for more. This is definitely a great start to adult education.